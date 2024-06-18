NWS Melbourne: Hazardous Weather Outlook for East-Central Florida

East-Central Florida - Tuesday June 18, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne is monitoring an area of low pressure over the southwest Atlantic which appears to be tracking towards the west north-west.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has given the system a 10% chance of development over the next 2 days, and a 20% chance of development through late week.

While the system is not expected to directly impact the Treasure or Space Coats, hazardous marine and surf conditions, with local beach erosion, mainly at times of high tide, are the main concerns for East-Central Florida.

Residents and visitors should monitor the forecast for updates.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated to scattered lightning storms will be possible this afternoon and evening, mainly from the I-4 corridor southward as well as over the Atlantic waters. Storms today will be capable of producing occasional to frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds up to 40 mph and locally heavy downpours.

A higher threat for showers and storms is forecast from mid to late next week as moisture increases ahead of an approaching area of low pressure over the western Atlantic.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Small craft should exercise caution in all the waters this morning for easterly winds 15-20 knots with choppy seas 4 to 6 feet. Small Craft Advisory is in effect for all the Atlantic waters into this afternoon to winds 20 to 25 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions into mid to late week as winds increase and seas build. Breezy and gusty onshore flow will continue through mid to late week. Winds may remain elevated during the nighttime, especially along the coast.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A High risk for dangerous, lift-threatening rip currents and rough surf exist at all area beaches today. Entering the surf is strongly discouraged.

Surf conditions will continue to be rough with a Moderate to High threat for numerous, strong, life threatening rip currents. Coastal Flood and High Surf advisories may be necessary from mid to late week.