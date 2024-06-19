Former Vero Beach Police Officer Christian Butterfield Arrested; He's Accused of Discarding Marijuana Seized from a Suspect

Vero Beach - Wednesday June 19, 2024: Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey has announced the arrest of former Vero Beach Police Officer Christian Butterfield who has been charged with 1 felony count of tampering with evidence. He is accused of discarding a bag of marijuana obtained from a suspect during a traffic stop.

In a post on the VBPD Facebook page, Chief Currey states that he ordered an internal investigation on June 3 into an incident involving Officer Butterfield that occurred during a traffic stop that he conducted at 1 AM on June 1st. The internal investigation focused on possible policy violations.

"Upon review of Officer Butterfield's Body Worn Camera, it was determined that a criminal investigation would be necessary," states Chief Currey.

During the course of the internal investigation, Officer Butterfield resigned.

The criminal investigation continued and Butterfield was subsequently charged. He turned himself into the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office today, Wednesday June 19th. He was released on a $10,000 bond. The internal investigation is still ongoing.

Christian Butterfield was hired by the Vero Beach Police Department on 10/9/2023 and was assigned to road patrol.

See the attached Affidavit for details.