Ground Breaking for St. Lucie County Fire District's New Fire Station in Tradition

SLCFD

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday June 19, 2024: Ground was broken Tuesday on the St. Lucie County Fire District's (SLCFD) new Fire Station 20 in Port St. Lucie's Tradition neighborhood.

Surging growth in Port St. Lucie prompted fire officials to move up the construction timeline for the new fire station.

"This new fire station represents not just a building, but also our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community," said SLCFD Chief Jeff Lee. "For instance, due to the rapid growth in the Tradition area, we have had to reevaluate our fire station priorities. The increased call volume in this area has led us to adjust our construction plans, resulting in station 20 being built before station 19."

The new station will be built at 12440 Southwest Village Parkway in an area that was once empty fields, but is now filled with new homes and businesses.

Construction of the new fire station is expected to be completed late next year and 75 firefighter will have to be hired to staff it.

Three other fire stations are planned or already under construction.