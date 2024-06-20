Fort Pierce - The State of Our City

Fort Pierce - Thursday June 20, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce has announces the latest installment in the State of Our City Address digital video series.

The digital video series is an innovative approach that turns the traditional single 'State of Our City' event into a series of engaging video segments, making the address more accessible and dynamic than ever before.

You can watch the latest video now at https://youtu.be/suGy6RK0vkQ?feature=shared.

This video focuses on the Fort Pierce Police Department, showcasing various initiatives and improvements that enhance the safety and security of our community. Viewers can look forward to learning about community outreach programs and the dedicated efforts of our officers. This segment also highlights the department's commitment to building strong relationships with residents, collaborating with community partners, and utilizing cutting-edge technology to ensure public safety. The Fort Pierce Police Department works tirelessly to protect and serve the Fort Pierce Community.

The State of Our City Address digital series is available on the City of Fort Pierce’s YouTube channel, website, and social media channels, ensuring broad accessibility across various online platforms.

Stay tuned for more videos on the state of the City of Fort Pierce. The series features the City's achievements, objectives, and future plans.

For more information, visit the City of Fort Pierce’s website at: www.cityoffortpierce.com.