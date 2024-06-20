MCSO: Two People Have Died After Being Pulled, Unconscious, Out of Rough Water Off Stuart Beach

MCFR Red flag warning up at area beaches today.

Martin County - Thursday June 20, 2024: The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reports that two people have died from apparent drownings after being pulled from rough waters off Stuart Beach behind the Marriott Hotel this afternoon (Thursday).

Around 1:30 PM witnesses contacted Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) to say they saw 4 swimmers struggling in a possible rip current.

Ocean Lifeguards dove in and brought back one unconscious person back to shore and initiated CPR. Moments later, a second unconscious swimmer was pulled out of the water and CPR was begun on that person too. Both were transported to Martin North hospital in serious condition where they were later pronounced dead.

One of victims was a man in his 50s. The other was a woman in her 40s.

The two other swimmers who were reported to be struggling were able to escape the current and swim back to shore on their own, without injury.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Rip Current Risk for Treasure Coast beaches that remains in effect through late tonight. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.