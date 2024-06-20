New Law Sponsored by State Rep. Anderson Funds Program to Find Cures for Rare Pediatric Diseases

Florida - Friday June 6, 2024: Governor DeSantis has signed Senate Bill 1582 creating the Pediatric Rare Disease Grant Program.

The legislation advances the research and treatment of pediatric rare diseases across Florida. The program will be managed within the Department of Health. It is a grant-based initiative that will fund clinical scientific research to discover new diagnostics, treatments, and cures for rare pediatric conditions.

"This program is a milestone in the journey towards improving the health and well-being of children affected by rare diseases," said Florida State Representative Adam Anderson (R-District 57, Palm Harbor) who sponsored the legislation. "By funding innovative research, we create opportunities to address these tragic situations."

The grant program is named in honor of Representative Anderson's late son, Andrew John Anderson.

It will award highly competitive grants through a rigorous, peer-reviewed process. Qualified investigators from universities and research institutes across Florida are encouraged to apply. The aim is to promote partnerships across institutions, researchers, and community practitioners, using collaborative expertise to discover new treatments.

"By bringing together the top minds in research and medicine," said Rep. Anderson, "we are hastening the development of novel therapies that will directly improve the quality of life for countless children and their families."

Independent, scientifically qualified panels will carefully review applications to ensure a rigorously fair evaluation process. The priority scores from these reviews will guide the funding decisions, with only the most promising research receiving support.