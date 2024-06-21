City of Port St. Lucie - Section of Veterans Memorial Parkway Closed Today, June 21, for Emergency Utility Work

Port St. Lucie - Friday June 21, 2024: A section of Veterans Memorial Parkway was closed at 7 a.m. this morning, Friday, June 21, to perform emergency Florida Power and Light utility work.

Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed from the post office to SE Hideaway Circle to allow Florida Power and Light crews to repair a utility pole that was damaged during a recent automobile accident. Due to the location of the pole that is being repaired, the road closure is necessary to ensure the safety of drivers and crews.

The two left turn lanes from eastbound Port St. Lucie Boulevard to northbound Veterans Memorial Parkway are currently closed with approval from the Florida Department of Transportation.

The utility repairs are expected to be completed and the road reopened within a 13-hour period. That time frame is dependent on weather conditions.

Local traffic will be asked to follow detour signage and Port St. Lucie Police will be present. Access to Rivergate Plaza and the post office, will not be impacted by the closure.