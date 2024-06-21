City of Port St. Lucie selects Richard Berrios to serve as City Attorney

Port St. Lucie - Friday June 21, 2024: The Port St. Lucie City Council has voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Richard Barrios to the position of City Attorney.

The decision was made immediately following a 'meet-and-greet' event introducing the candidates for City Attorney.

Berrios has served as Port St. Lucie’s Interim City Attorney since October 2023. He has nearly a decade of legal practice and is licensed with the New York and Florida Bar. Berrios started his legal career as a litigation associate in a private law firm, providing multi-national clients with cost-effective legal advice, strategy and representation. He then served in the City of Long Beach’s Office of Corporation Counsel for more than seven years, focusing on many facets of local government practice and working his way to the top attorney position.

Since October 2023, Berrios has applied his experience and successfully managed the City of Port St. Lucie’s legal affairs. He will begin his official tenure following the finalization of his contract.

“Richard has proven himself as the Interim City Attorney,” said Mayor Shannon Martin. “We're proud that he accepted the position and look forward to his continued dedication and expertise in serving our City.”

Berrios earned his Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature from the City University of New York’s Queens College and his Juris Doctor degree from the St. John’s University School of Law in New York City.

“I am excited to continue serving this great City,” Berrios said. “We have a truly talented team of professionals, and I am confident that this organization will move forward, as it always has done, with an eye on innovation and providing exceptional government service.”

The City Attorney’s Office provides legal advice and counsel to the Mayor and members of the City Council, the City Manager, the City Clerk, and all appointed boards and committees, department directors and other City employees, on matters involving the affairs and business of the City of Port St. Lucie.