City of Fort Pierce Seeks Proposals for the Lease and Operational Management of the Sunrise Theatre

Fort Pierce - Monday June 24, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce has announced that it is currently accepting proposals for the lease and management of the Sunrise Theatre.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit their proposals by July 31 through the City’s Request for Proposals process.

Exploring the option to contract with an external entity to manage the Sunrise Theatre comes with several key benefits for Fort Pierce," states a news release from the City.

By bringing in external expertise and resources, the City's news release states that the Theater's overall operations will be enhanced, fresh programming ideas can be introduced, and that will improve the experience for the community.

An outside entity may also bring in new connections and partnerships that could further support the long-term sustainability and growth of the theatre.

This initiative to find a new operator for the historic Theatre will be a community-led effort. Representatives from the Sunrise Theatre Advisory Board and the Sunrise Theatre Foundation are actively participating as part of the evaluation committee.

Through this process, the City of Fort Pierce aims to select a partner that supports the vision and values of the Sunrise Theatre, while also fostering its long-term financial sustainability.