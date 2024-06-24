Governor Veto's 3 Bills, Signs 14 Others Into Law

Florida - Monday June 24, 2024: Governor DeSantis has vetoed 3 bills and signed 14 others into law.

3 Bills Vetoed by the Governor

1. HB 317- Interstate Safety: The bill was an attempt to prevent some drivers from impeding the flow of traffic by keeping the passing lane open. It would have prohibited a driver from cruising in the furthermost left-hand lane on a road, street, or highway having two or more lanes with a posted speed limit of at least 65 miles per hour.

In his veto message the Governor wrote that the language in the bill is "too broad and could lead to drivers in Florida being pulled over and fined even if they are not impeding the flow of traffic."

To read the Governor's veto message click here - here.

2. CS/HB 821 - Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District, Brevard County: The measure would have revised the maximum stormwater management user fees for residential, agricultural, & commercial parcels of land.

In his veto message the Governor wrote that the maintenance fee the bill would have increased the maximum stormwater management user fees for the Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District may charge.

"This will likely lead to Brevard County taxpayers paying higher fees," wrote the Governor. "As Florida offers many grant programs (established by my Administration) that support the continued maintenance and construction of Florida's water management infrastructure, the state should not facilitate the imposition of higher fees to this same effect."

To read the Governor's veto message click here - here.

3. CS/CS/SB 494 - Graduate Program Admissions: The measure would have required an institution of higher education to waive the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and the Grade Management Admission Test (GMAT) for service members who apply for admission to a graduate program that requires the examination.

In his veto message the Governor wrote - "Standardized tests are a necessary component of a rigorous, merit-based admissions process. While the motivation behind this legislation is laudable, it is not clear that waiving these tests will be beneficial to our institutions or even, in many cases, to the students themselves."

To read the Governor's veto message click here - here

14 Bills Signed into Law by the Governor

HB 1577 – Midway Fire District, Santa Rosa County

CS/HB 6007 – Relief/Julia Perez/St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

CS/HB 7019 – Exemption of Homesteads

CS/CS/HB 23 – Public Records/ Dozier School for Boys and Okeechobee School Victim Compensation Program

CS/HB 21 – Dozier School for Boys and Okeechobee School Victim Compensation Program

HB 849 – Veterinary Practices

CS/HB 429 – Real Property

CS/HB 303 – Rabies Vaccinations

CS/CS/HB 273 – Public Records/Animal Foster or Adoption

CS/HB 87 – Taking of Bears

HB 1575 – Avalon Beach-Mulat Fire Protection District, Santa Rosa County

HB 1573 – Pace Fire Rescue District, Santa Rosa County

CS/SB 7014– Ethics

CS/SB 692 – Public Records/ Florida Gaming Control Commission

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

