NHC Tracking a New Disturbance That Appears to Be Headed for Mexico; Low Chance of Development Over the Next 7-Days

Florida - Monday June 24, 2024: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking a new disturbance in the western Caribbean that appears to be headed for Mexico. The NHC is giving it a low chance of development over the next 7 days.

There is no indication at this time that it will pose a threat to the Florida Peninsula.



Western Caribbean/Southwestern Gulf of Mexico

A westward-moving tropical wave located a few hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for slow development once the wave reaches the western Caribbean late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.