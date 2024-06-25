FHP: Florida's Turnpike in Martin County Re-Opens After Rush Hour Crash This Morning

Martin County - Tuesday June 6, 2024: The two northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike through Martin County have now re-opened following a rush hour crash this morning involving two semi-tractor trailers.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports it happened just south of the Highway 76 overpass near mile marker 129 around 6:15 a.m.

The tractor-trailer that was traveling in the left passing lane attempted to cross over into the right lane but the driver was unable to squeeze in behind the other truck and he hit the rear left corner of the semi in front of him. The FHP release states that the driver "failed to use due care."

Northbound traffic was brought to a standstill, traffic was backup for nearly two-miles. Motorists were advised to exit if they could and take I-95 north.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, but the driver who "failed to use due care" may have broken his nose. Both he, and a 10-year-old who was in the cab with him, were taken to Martin South Hospital. The driver of the semi whose rear-end was hit did not suffer injury.

Both lanes re-opened just before 8 AM.

FHP is handling the investigation of the crash which is ongoing.

FHP release:

FHP Case # FHP24ON0317691

Received at 6:10 AM, Crash occurred on Florida’s Turnpike NB at MM 129.

Two tractor trailer semi’s involved-

V02: 2014 Freightliner semi driven by a 43 year old male from Orlando, FL. Passenger of same vehicle- 44 year old male from Orlando, FL.

V01: 2015 Kenworth semi driven by a 36 year old male from Homestead, FL. Passenger of same vehicle- 6 year old child.

Traffic was diverted off at MM 116. No fatalities or serious bodily injuries. One driver did suffer a possible broken nose. Risc was activated to open the roadway. Currently all lanes are back open and scene is cleared. PBSO assisted FHP with road closures.

Crash Synopsis:

Both vehicles were traveling northbound on State Road 91, V01 was in the left lane and V02 was in the right lane. V01’s driver failed to use due care while traveling and entered the path of travel for V02. Then front of V01 then struck the rear left corner of V02’s trailer. After impact, V01 came to final rest between the inside paved shoulder and the inside lane facing east and V02 came to final rest on the outside paved shoulder facing north.

Occupants of V01, a 6-year old and the driver were transported to Martin South for sustaining minor injuries.

Full crash report will be available in 10 days.