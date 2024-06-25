NWS Melbourne: Moderate to Major Heat Risk Outlook for East-Central Florida

East Central Florida - Tuesday June 25, 2025: Hot and humid conditions will continue through most of this week with a Moderate to Major Heat Risk outlook over east central Florida. If you spend any time out of doors this week it's recommended that you take frequent breaks out of the sun and drink plenty of water during the hottest part of the days.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Afternoon temperatures are forecast in the low to mid 90s today. Persistent muggy conditions will produce peak heat index values up to 106 degrees, and a Moderate to Major Heat Risk exists.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms are forecast as the east coast sea breeze moves inland. Coverage increases across the interior counties late this afternoon as the east and west coast sea breezes collide. The primary threats will be occasional to frequent lightning strikes, heavy rainfall, and localized wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Scattered to numerous showers and lightning storms are forecast each day, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. The primary threats will be cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IMPACT

A few storms will produce heavy rainfall amounts accumulating between 1 to 3 inches in a short period of time.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today. Always swim near a life guard.