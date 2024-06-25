Vero Beach Police Looking for 2 Bicycle Thieves

VBPD

Vero Beach - Tuesday June 24, 2024: Vero Beach Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the 2 men who stole an Aventon e-bike from the lobby of an apartment complex at 1915 17th Avenue.

The two men are seen on a security camera video entering the apartment lobby last week, at 3:20 AM on Monday June 17.

The Aventon Solera 2 lightweight Ebike costs over a thousand dollars.

One of the thieves used a bolt cutter to remove a lock that was on the bicycle. The two men then grabbed the bike and left.

Anyone who can identify these two men or who knows anything about this theft is asked to contact the VBPD at 772-978-4978 or email pwickert@vbpd.org.