FHP: 54-Year-Old Woman Dead, Baby Boy Hospitalized, in Single Vehicle Crash in Rural St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday June 26, 2024: A 54-year-old woman died this morning when the 2013 Ford Edge she was driving flipped over on South Brocksmith Road just short of the intersection with State Road #70 in unincorporated St. Lucie County. No other vehicles were involved.

The woman was rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A 7-month old baby boy who was in the car with her was also hospitalized and his condition has not yet been released.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that the woman was heading south on Brocksmith when she apparently veered off onto the grass shoulder along the opposite, northbound lane.

She then apparently over-corrected and swerved right, back over both lanes, and struck the guardrail along the southbound lane. Again over-correcting, she veered back to the left onto the northbound side grass shoulder where she collided with a mailbox and flipped over. The vehicle continued sliding, upside down on its roof, until it hit a wooden fence.

FHP Traffic Homicide Investigators will determine whether speed, alcohol, drugs, or any other factors played a part in causing the crash.