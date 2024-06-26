Port St. Lucie Freedomfest July 4th at the Midflorida Event Center

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday July 25, 2024: Celebrate America’s birthday next week on Thursday, July 4th, at the Midflorida Event Center.

It will be an evening of fun, festivities and fireworks at the City of Port St. Lucie’s Freedomfest. The party runs from 4-10 p.m. at 9221 SE Event Center Place in Port St. Lucie.

Feel the tropical vibes as the Event Center transforms into a tropical paradise. Groove along with a live music performance from Jimmy Buffet tribute band The Landsharks, enjoy tasty treats from a variety of food trucks, and have fun with activities for kids and adults.

The schedule of events includes:

• 4-9 p.m.: Laser tag, open to all ages.

• 6 p.m.: A hotdog-eating contest to see how many participants can eat in five minutes. The winner receives a trophy and is crowned the King or Queen of Hotdogs!

• 6:30-9 p.m.: Live music from The Landsharks Band.

• 9 p.m.: The best fireworks on the Treasure Coast (weather permitting). The fireworks will be choreographed simultaneously to music and broadcast “live” on B94.7 FM Fresh Country and 93.7 GYL Today’s Best Music.

Parking and admission are free for the star-spangled event. Bring your family and friends, grab a bite to eat, bring your dancing shoes and finish the night off with an amazing fireworks show.

The event is being sponsored by: 93.7 GYL; B94.7; Matt’s Custom Golf Carts; Estella's Pizzeria; The Port St. Lucie Lions Club; Verizon and Birth Blossoms.