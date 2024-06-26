Another Florida “Proud Boy” Charged With Assaulting Police During the January 6th Attack on the Capital, Troy Garrett of Stuart Arrested by the FBI

Stuart - Wednesday June 25, 2024: The FBI arrested 48-year-old Troy Vincent Garrett today in Stuart on charges that he assaulted Capital Police officers during the January 6th 2021 attack assault on the U.S. Capital.

Garrett's alleged actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Garrett is a member of the Proud Boys. He is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder. In addition to the felonies, Garrett is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, act of physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

In the 41 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,450 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 500 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Garrett's Alleged Role in the Capital Assault

According to court documents, it is alleged that Garrett was identified in publicly available footage and images taken prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol as he gathered with other members of the Proud Boys organization near the Washington Monument in preparation for a march along the National Mall and around the U.S Capitol. The group, including Garrett, eventually made their way to the west side of the Capitol building and arrived in the area of the Peace Memorial at approximately 12:50 p.m.

Court documents say that rioters later breached the outer fencing surrounding the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol grounds at approximately 12:53 p.m. and advanced on the Lower West Plaza. It is alleged that Garrett then made his way to the south side of the plaza, where uniformed Capitol police officers were attempting to block rioters from advancing further.

As Capitol police officers attempted to keep rioters from advancing beyond the police line, video footage shows Garrett shoving a Capitol police officer's riot shield with his hand.

Court documents say that Garrett remained in this area and near the police line when a large blue billboard on a metal support frame bearing the message "TRUMP 2020 KEEP AMERICA GREAT!" was carried by a group of rioters into the Lower West Plaza. As rioters began to collectively drive the blue billboard into the police line, open-source footage shows that Garrett approached the rioters pushing the billboard against the police line and placed his right hand on the black backpack of another rioter who was actively pushing against the billboard, as though Garrett was supporting, pushing, or bracing against the other rioter. Open-source footage then shows Garrett then placed his right hand onto the back of a different rioter who was actively pushing against the billboard, as though Garrett was supporting, pushing, or bracing against the other rioter.

Court documents say that rioters were ultimately successful in breaching the police lines on the Lower West Plaza, which eventually compelled uniformed police officers to retreat from the plaza shortly after 2:30 p.m. After police retreated from the plaza, open-source images and video show that Garrett remained inside the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol Grounds until after 4:00 p.m., eventually moving to the north side of the Capitol.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

The case is being investigated by the FBI's Miami and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.