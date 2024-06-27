NWS Melbourne: Moderate to Major Heat Risk Continues for East-Central Florida

East-Central Florida - Thursday June 27, 2024: Hot and humid conditions continue today with a Moderate to Major Heat Risk outlook over east central Florida. If you're spending time outside today, it's recommended that you take frequent breaks out of the sun and drink plenty of water during the hottest part of the days.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Hot and humid conditions continue today, and a Moderate to Major Heat Risk exists across the area. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon, with peak heat index values around 102 to 107. If spending long durations outdoors during the hottest part of the day, stay well hydrated and stay out of direct sun as much as possible.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered showers and lightning storms will develop and move east to northeast across east central Florida and eventually offshore through this afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms will be possible, producing frequent lightning strikes, strong gusty winds to 40 to 45 mph and locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches.

Scattered showers and lightning storms are forecast each day, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. The primary threats will be cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

A Low to Moderate Risk of rip currents is expected to continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend.