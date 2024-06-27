OCSO: Carlos Leon Charged With DUI Manslaughter

Okeechobee County - Thursday June 27, 2024: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) has arrested 43-year-old Carlos Leon on several charges related to the May 25 traffic homicide in the northwest area of the County known as the Prairie.

The traffic crash involved a side-by-side recreation vehicle operated by Leon. According to a news release from the Sheriff, Leon struck a guardrail head-on, causing his 37-year-old female passenger to be thrown from the side-by-side. She died later that evening at a local hospital.

After a month-long investigation by the OCSO Traffic Homicide Investigator the following probable cause warrants were issued for the arrest of Leon:

1 Count - DUI w/ bodily damage

1 Count - DUI Manslaughter

1 Count - Vehicular Homicide

1 Count - DUI Property Damage

Leon arrested Wednesday and taken to the Okeechobee County Jail for booking. His bond has been set at $36,000.