City of Fort Pierce State of Our City Address Featuring FPUA Wastewater Treatment Plant Relocation

Fort Pierce - Friday June 28, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce has released its latest installment in the 'State of Our City' digital video series.

Instead of holding an event and presenting a traditional speech, City Officials says that the video series they have devised is more engaging, and more accessible to the public.

This latest installment focuses on the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA), showcasing the Wastewater Treatment Plant Relocation.

View the latest 'State of Our City' video on the city of Fort Pierce YouTube channel HERE

The video features an update on the relocation project.

For more information, please visit the City of Fort Pierce’s website at www.cityoffortpierce.com.