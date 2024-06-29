FWC: Recreational Harvest of Gulf Red Grouper Closes July 1

Florida - Saturday June 29, 2024: Recreational harvest of red grouper in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico, excluding waters of Monroe County, closes July 1 and will remain closed through Dec. 31, 2024.

This closure was based on an executive order issued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at the May Commission meeting to prevent overfishing and help ensure fishing opportunities. This closure is consistent with the closure in Gulf federal waters.

For currentrecreational red grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and then “Grouper.” You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.

