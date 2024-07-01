FPUA Transformer Scheduled Maintenance TODAY, Monday, July 1st; Some Customers May Experience Rolling Brownouts

Fort Pierce - Monday July 1, 2024: Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) is conducting scheduled maintenance on a transformer today, Monday, July 1.

During the scheduled maintenance, commercial and residential customers may experience rolling brownouts. The brownouts, which are a temporary reduction in voltage or system capacity, may last up to 15 minutes during each potential occurrence. Essential services like hospitals, police, sheriff and the fire department will not be affected.– The maintenance will begin Monday night during off-peak usage times and will be completed by early in the morning.

If rolling brownouts occur, we ask our customers to reduce or limit power consumption by unplugging household devices not in use like computers, televisions, and kitchen appliances. Larger appliances like washers, dryers, and dishwashers should not be used during brownouts.

Turning off lights in unoccupied rooms or reducing power demands from AC units, dehumidifiers or heat pumps reducing will also conserve energy demand during a rolling brownout. Other techniques guarding against rolling brownout include using Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) that will provide backup power to devices,

This scheduled maintenance coincides with our broader initiative to storm-harden and modernize the FPUA electric grid, ensuring grid reliability and quality service. FPUA thanks our customers for their patience and understanding as our crews quickly and safely perform electric grid infrastructure maintenance in order to better serve the Fort Pierce community.