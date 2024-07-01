Kansas Gooden Appointed to Serve as a Judge on the Third District Court of Appeal

Florida - Monday July 1, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Kansas Gooden to serve as a Judge on the Third District Court of Appeal.

Kansas Gooden - Gooden, of Pinecrest, is a Shareholder and the Appellate Practice Group Leader at Boyd & Jenerette, PA. She has worked at the firm since 2009.

Gooden is board certified in appellate practice and has handled over 400 civil appeals in her career. She earned her bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and her juris doctorate from St. Thomas University.

Gooden fills the judicial vacancy created by the passing of Judge Hendon.