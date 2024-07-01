NWS Melbourne: More Hot Weather This Week, Heat Index Values Reaching 100 to 106 Degrees

East-Central Florida - Monday July 1, 2024: Warmer temperatures return this week, beginning today, with heat index values reaching 100 to 106 degrees.

Isolated showers along the Treasure Coast will increase in coverage this afternoon, mainly from Lake Okeechobee northward across the interior.

Lightning strikes, gusty winds to 45 mph, and locally heavy rain are possible.

A Moderate Risk of rip currents continues at area beaches.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

High temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and seasonably high humidity will result in heat index readings from 100 to 106 degrees. If you have outdoor plans today, remain well-hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade or indoors.

Unusually strong high pressure will build over Florida from midweek, through Independence Day, and into the weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to turn somewhat hotter, with widespread low and mid 90s. Combined with above normal nighttime temperatures and high humidity, the Heat Risk is expected to jump into the Major category for portions of the area. This means the potential for heat-related health impacts, such as heat exhaustion, will increase. Local residents and visitors planning to be outdoors will need to take extra precautions to beat the heat.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Widely scattered lightning storms are forecast to develop this afternoon and evening. The primary threats will be gusty winds to 45 mph, frequent lightning strikes, and locally heavy rain leading to minor flooding of poorly drained and urban areas.

There remains a daily chance for scattered showers and storms through this week. Occasional to frequent lightning, brief gusty winds, and torrential rainfall will accompany the strongest storms.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today. There were several rip current rescues at our beaches this past weekend!! Always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will persist into Tuesday.