Woman Arrested in Friday's Fatal Hit and Run on That Killed 67-Year-Old bicylist Martin Drummond

Martin County - Monday July 1, 2023: Elise Victoria Elder has been arrested and charged in the death of Martin Drummond last Friday morning in Stuart, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to the crash at 6:44 AM. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) took responsibility for the investigation.

Around 6:30 AM the 67-year-old Drummond was riding his bicycle eastbound on State Road A1A heading towards his home in Sewall's Point. As he was crossing the Evans Crary Bridge, also known as the '10-Cent Bridge', he was struck from behind and killed.

According to the FHP report, the 23-year-old Elder was driving a dark blue 2019 BMW 535I. She has been accused of veering into the bike lane and rear-ending Drummond. After the collision she "failed to stop ... and fled the scene of the crash."

Once EMS and Law Enforcement arrived on-scene, Drummond had been pronounced dead.

Elder has been charged with DUI manslaughter.