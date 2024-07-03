Governor Signs Bills Defining Antisemitism, Providing Security to Jewish Schools, and Prohibiting the Release of Balloons Filled With Lighter Than Air Gas

Florida - Wednesday July 3, 2024: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 3 bills into law:

1. HB 187 – Antisemitism: The bill creates s. 1.015, F.S., which defines “antisemitism” based on the working definition developed and adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). Under the bill, antisemitism means:

[A] certain perception of Jewish individuals which may be expressed as hatred toward such individuals. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish and non-Jewish individuals and their property and toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.

The bill includes contemporary examples of antisemitism, and states that the purpose of the definition is to “assist in the monitoring and reporting of anti-Semitic hate crimes and discrimination and to make residents aware of and to combat such incidents in this state.”

The bill also provides that the term “antisemitism” does not include criticism of Israel that is similar to criticism of any other country, and that its provisions may not be construed to diminish or infringe upon any right protected under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution or to conflict with federal or state anti-discrimination laws.

If approved by the Governor, or allowed to become law without the Governor’s signature, these provisions take effect July 1, 2024.

Vote: Senate 40-0; House 115-0

2. HB 1109 – Security for Jewish Day Schools and Preschools: The bill establishes a program within the Department of Education, subject to legislative appropriation, to provide recurring funds to make full-time Jewish day schools and preschools in the state secure with professional security hardening, as needed.

The bill specifies allowable uses of funds based on a risk assessment by law enforcement or a private security company, which include equipment, personnel, transportation, and services.

The bill authorizes the State Board of Education to adopt rules to implement the program.

Vote: Senate 39-0; House 108-6

3. CS/HB 321 – Release of Balloons: The bill prohibits the intentional release of balloons inflated with a gas that is lighter than air. To effect this change, the bill removes language allowing the intentional release of fewer than 10 balloons within a 24-hour period. The bill also removes an exemption for the intentional release of biodegradable or photo-degradable balloons.

The bill provides that the intentional release of balloons is punishable under the Florida Litter Law by revising the Florida Litter Law’s definition of “dump” to include, with respect to balloons, to intentionally release, organize the release of, or intentionally cause to be released. It also revises the Florida Litter Law’s definition of “litter” to include balloons.

The bill provides that laws regulating the intentional release of balloons do not apply to a child six years of age or younger.

Vote: Senate 38-2; House 102-9

