NWS Melbourne: Independence Day Forecast

East-Central Florida - Wednesday July 3, 2024: Another hot day with heat indices in the 100s is forecast. High temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and seasonably high humidity will result in heat index readings, or feels-like temperatures, from 102 to 107 degrees today

The chance for isolated showers and an occasional storm will migrate from the Atlantic waters and along the coast early in the day to inland locations this afternoon and evening.

At the beaches, a moderate risk of rip currents remains.

JULY 4th FORECAST

High pressure will remain near Florida from Independence Day through early next week. Temperatures will continue to run a few degrees above normal, both during the daytime and nighttime.

Highs will range from the low to mid 90s and lows at night will only fall into the mid to upper 70s. Peak heat index readings will reach 101 to 108 degrees.

Isolated to scattered showers and lightening storms during the day, 40% for the interior and 30% to 40% closer to the coast.

*Any storms will diminish by late evening.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

As the Heat Risk rises into the Major category for more of the area, the potential for heat-related illness will increase. Local residents and visitors planning to be outdoors will need to take extra precautions to beat the heat.

If you have outdoor plans today, remain well-hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade or indoors.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms are forecast to develop this afternoon and evening, with coverage relatively higher near and west of Greater Orlando. The primary threats will be gusty winds to 45 mph, frequent lightning strikes, and locally heavy rain leading to minor flooding of poorly drained and urban areas.

There remains a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. Occasional to frequent lightning, brief gusty winds, and torrential rainfall will accompany the strongest storms.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of life-threatening rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will persist into Thursday.