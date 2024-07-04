St. Lucie County’s Citizens Academy Returns Oct. 3

St. Lucie County - Thursday July 4, 2024: If you want to learn more about how county government works, don’t miss the next St. Lucie County Citizen’s Academy beginning Thursday, Oct. 3. This interactive civic and public information program is a free, six-session course aimed at giving residents an opportunity to learn more about county government. The program will focus on how local government works, promote open communication and offer a clearer understanding of how employees are working to serve the public.

Department directors and county staff will lead unique and informative sessions designed to give residents hands-on experience in government operations. Citizens Academy sessions will be held on Thursday evenings and two Saturday morning sessions at various locations throughout the county.

Participants will:



Meet members of the Board of County Commissioners, Constitutional Officers, department directors and county staff;

Participate in lively and interactive discussions about department operations, programs and services;

Discover the current status and future plans for St. Lucie County development and projects;

Tour county facilities;

Become an informed, involved resident.

Registration is open to adults 18 years old or older who live, work, attend school or own property in St. Lucie County, and can commit to attending at least five out of six sessions. Refreshments will be served at the beginning of each session.

Enrollment is limited to 25 participants with an application deadline of Thursday, Sept. 26. To apply, please complete the online application – www.stlucieco.gov/citizensacademy. Applicants will be notified upon receipt of their application and all participants will receive confirmation of their program acceptance.

Since its inception roughly 100 residents have completed St. Lucie County’s Citizens Academy, including current Commissioners Larry Leet and Jaime Fowler, who competed the course before they were elected.

For questions or more information, contact Nadege Pierre at 772-462-1453 or via email at pierren@stlucieco.org.