Deadly House Fire in Fort Pierce Under Investigation

Fort Pierce - Friday June 5, 2024: Authorities are investigating a deadly July 4th house fire in Fort Pierce that occurred during the early morning hours Thursday.

The fire occurred in the 3600 Block of Avenue O. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue and St. Lucie County Sheriff Deputies responded around 2 AM.

Who and how many lives were lost has not yet been released. Nor has any other information about the blaze.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson, in a video posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, said: "We are still in the very early stages of this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected during this difficult time."