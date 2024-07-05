St. Lucie County Commissioner Jamie Lee Fowler Earns the Certified County Commissioner Designation

St. Lucie County - Friday July 5, 2024: St. Lucie County Commissioner Jamie Lee Fowler was recently presented with the Certified County Commissioner (CCC) designation from the Institute for County Government (ICG) at an award ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference and Educational Exhibition in Orange County, Florida.

The CCC designation is a voluntary program of study designed for county commissioners to learn information and enhance skills relevant to their duties and responsibilities as elected officials.

“The courses available through the Certified County Commission program provide a wealth of knowledge for newly elected officials. I look forward to advancing my education and taking the next step by enrolling in the Advance County Commissioner Level 1 program to further build on the groundwork laid with the CCC program. My goal is to be the best I can be for my community and that begins with knowledge. Knowledge is power,” said Commissioner Fowler.

Prior to being elected in her first term as the St. Lucie County Commissioner for District 4 in 2022, Fowler completed St. Lucie County’s Citizen’s Academy program. Registration is now open for the fall Citizen’s Academy, which starts Oct. 3. Enrollment is limited to 25 participants with an application deadline of Thursday, Sept. 26.

To apply complete the online application at: www.stlucieco.gov/citizensacademy.

The CCC educational program is an initiative comprising of 45 hours of coursework. This program's curriculum encompasses a diverse range of courses, such as growth management, financial management and ethics, as well as elective courses such as affordable housing, emergency management and resiliency.

“The CCC program highlights the quality of local leaders we have in the state of Florida,” said Executive Director of ICG Eric Poole. “For them to invest their time into completing coursework to benefit their constituents and community, they demonstrate their dedication to going above and beyond the expected duties of a county commissioner.”

Alongside Commissioner Fowler, 11 commissioners earned the CCC designation at the FAC award ceremony. The CCC program is made possible through a continuing partnership with the University of Florida/IFAS Extension.

To learn more about ICG and the CCC designation visit: flicg.org.

Founded in 1929, the Florida Association of Counties has represented the diverse interests of Florida’s counties, emphasizing the importance of protecting home rule – the concept that communities and their local leaders should make the decisions that impact their community. The Florida Association of Counties helps Florida’s counties effectively serve and represent their communities through advocacy, collaboration and education.