Martin County School District Outperforms Local Districts, State Averages in Florida Assessment of Student Thinking - F.A.S.T.

Martin County - Sunday July 7, 2024: The Florida Department of Education has released the results of year two of the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) progress monitoring assessments. The Martin County School District (MCSD) demonstrated notable success across multiple subjects and grade levels, surpassing state averages and local rankings in many key areas while also setting new benchmarks for excellence.

"The assessment results released today highlight the tremendous progress we are making as a school system," said Superintendent Michael Maine. "This data is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, staff, and supportive community. While we celebrate these successes, we remain laser focused on our goal of becoming Florida's top-performing school system. We made significant strides toward that goal last school year, and we will continue to innovate, pursue excellence, and ensure that every child is positioned to achieve their highest potential in the coming school year."

Notable achievements across all grade levels include:

· MCSD outperformed the Palm Beach County School District in Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Science, Civics, and U.S. History.

· MCSD outperformed St. Lucie Public Schools in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Science, Civics, and U.S. History.

· MCSD outperformed the Indian River County School District in Algebra, Civics, and Writing.

With these rankings, MCSD ranks #1 on the Treasure Coast in both Algebra and Civics, and is performing above the state average in Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Writing, Science, and Civics.

Mathematics Achievement Highlights:

· Student achievement in Mathematics (all grades) has increased from 54% to 56%, and exceeds the state average of 55%.

· Student achievement in Grades 3-5 Mathematics has increased from 60% to 61%, and exceeds the state average of 58%.

· Student achievement in Grades 6-8 Mathematics (FAST and BEST EOC) has increased from 56% to 57%.

· Student achievement in Middle School Algebra has increased from 83% to 88%, and exceed the state average of 83%.

· Student achievement in High School Geometry has increased from 45% to 52%.



English Language Arts (ELA) Achievement Highlights:

· Student achievement in English Language Arts (all grades) has increased from 50% to 52%.

· Student achievement in Grades 3-5 English Language Arts has increased from 53% to 55%, and exceeds the state average of 54%.

· Student achievement in Grades 6-8 English Language Arts has increased from 47% to 48%.

· Student achievement in Grades 9-10 English Language Arts has increased from 50% to 52%.

· Student achievement on BEST Writing indicates that 76% of students earned a Level 6 or higher, which exceeds the state average of 74%.

· Student achievement on BEST Writing indicates that 27% of students earned a Level 7 or higher, which exceeds the state average of 24%.



Science Achievement Highlights:

· Student achievement in Science has increased from 50% to 58%, and exceeds the state average of 53%.