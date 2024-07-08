Indian River County Sheriff: Masked Man Attempted to Abduct Two Women in the Pointe West Neighborhood

Indian River County - Monday July 8, 2024: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) is investigating two recent attempted abductions off of State Road 60 in the Pointe West neighborhood of Vero Beach.

Both incidents occurred after dark over the past five days. The Sheriff's Office reports that the most recent case happened shortly after midnight on Sunday.

In each case, a masked man approached and attempted to assault the woman. However he ran off when the woman cried out and physically pushed him away.

The women described the man a having a muscular build and wearing a hoodie, as well as a mask.

Residents in the area are encouraged to stay vigilant and take the proper safety precautions at night - lock your doors, walk with friend at night, and report any suspicious activity.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who was a witness to either incident, or who may have information about a suspect, to contact the Sheriff's Office at: 772-569-6700.