Judge Cannon Weighs Partial Suspension of Fort Pierce Classified Documents Case Until September After Defense Argues Trump Should Be Immune

Fort Pierce - Monday July 8, 2024: Ex-President Trump’s defense lawyers Friday asked Federal Judge Aileen Cannon to issue a partial stay and suspend a number of proceedings in the Fort Pierce classified documents case until at least September so that they could have more time, to file more documents, to argue that the former president should also be immune from prosecution after leaving office in light of the Supreme Court's immunity ruling.

On July 8th, in a 6-3 ruling, the conservative majority on the court granted all Presidents, past and future, absolute immunity when executing core constitutional powers, and the presumption of immunity when, as president, they perform official acts. However presidents are not immune from federal charges arising from unofficial acts while they are President.

The Supreme Court did not grant absolute immunity to former Presidents after they leave office, however they did rule former Presidents should have "broad immunity" from prosecution after they leave office.

The acts alleged in the classified documents case against Trump did not occur while Trump was President. Special Prosecutor Jack Smith points out that Trump is accused of mishandling classified documents and attempting to obstruct the government from retrieving them after he was out of office. In addition, Smith says the 40 felony counts that Trump is facing in the case are not based on any official, or unofficial acts that Trump took as President.

Trump’s lawyers say the recent Supreme Court decision that grants presidents protections for official acts should apply in the classified documents case.

On Saturday, in a paperless order posted on the Federal Court's public records website known as PACER, Judge Cannon wrote:

PAPERLESS ORDER temporarily granting in part and reserving ruling in part on Defendant Trump's Motion for Supplemental Briefing on Presidential Immunity and a Partial Stay 664 . In order to allow for full briefing on the Motion, and consistent with the Special Counsel's request for the standard response period, the Court stays the following impending deadlines: Defendants' Rule 16 expert disclosures, currently due July 8, 2024; Defendants' reciprocal discovery, currently due July 10, 2024; and Special Counsel's CIPA §§ 5-6 submission, currently due July 10, 2024, although the Special Counsel may proceed with filing should it so elect. On or before July 18, 2024, the Special Counsel shall respond to Defendant Trump's Motion to Stay and Request for Supplemental Briefing on Presidential Immunity. Any reply is due July 21, 2024. The Court reserves ruling on the request for additional briefing pending receipt of the Special Counsel's response and Defendants' reply. No other deadlines are impacted by this Order. Signed by Judge Aileen M. Cannon on 7/6/2024. (jf01) (Entered: 07/06/2024).

In her paperless order however, Judge Cannon noted that consideration of the prosecutions request for a gag order on Trump has not been suspended. She has yet to rule on that. Judge Cannon also postponed two other deadlines which are only expected to cause a minor delay. She has yet to set trial date.