Fellsmere Home Fire Impacts 12 People, Including 5 Children

Fellsmere - Tuesday July 9, 2024: A home fire in Fellsmere Monday night displaced 12 people, from 3 families, including 5 children.

The fire gutted what was a tri-plex on North Orange Street in Fellsmere.

This morning, Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers from the Palm Beach-Treasure Coast Chapter responded. They helped coordinate emergency aid to the families. They are providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect the family members to available recovery assistance.

A Red Cross Disaster Action Team is a group of local, specially trained, volunteer responders, who are ready to take action in emergencies, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

