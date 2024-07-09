Fellsmere Home Fire Impacts 12 People, Including 5 Children
Fellsmere - Tuesday July 9, 2024: A home fire in Fellsmere Monday night displaced 12 people, from 3 families, including 5 children.
The fire gutted what was a tri-plex on North Orange Street in Fellsmere.
This morning, Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers from the Palm Beach-Treasure Coast Chapter responded. They helped coordinate emergency aid to the families. They are providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect the family members to available recovery assistance.
A Red Cross Disaster Action Team is a group of local, specially trained, volunteer responders, who are ready to take action in emergencies, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
What You Can Do to Help:
- Make a financial donation to their local Red Cross to help people affected by home fires and other disasters in the United States and around the world. Visit redcross.org/donate.
- Visit redcross.org/homefiresto find out how to protect themselves and their homes from fire.
- Become a Red Cross volunteer by applying at redcross.org/sflvolunteer.
- Download the Red Cross Emergency App by visiting redcross.org/apps or texting alerts to help keep the user safe.