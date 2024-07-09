Donate
Fellsmere Home Fire Impacts 12 People, Including 5 Children

WQCS | By WQCS
Published July 9, 2024 at 11:51 AM EDT
American Red Cross

Fellsmere - Tuesday July 9, 2024: A home fire in Fellsmere Monday night displaced 12 people, from 3 families, including 5 children.

The fire gutted what was a tri-plex on North Orange Street in Fellsmere.

This morning, Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers from the Palm Beach-Treasure Coast Chapter responded. They helped coordinate emergency aid to the families. They are providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect the family members to available recovery assistance.

A Red Cross Disaster Action Team is a group of local, specially trained, volunteer responders, who are ready to take action in emergencies, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

What You Can Do to Help:

  • Make a financial donation to their local Red Cross to help people affected by home fires and other disasters in the United States and around the world. Visit redcross.org/donate.
  • Visit redcross.org/homefiresto find out how to protect themselves and their homes from fire.
  • Become a Red Cross volunteer by applying at redcross.org/sflvolunteer.  
  • Download the Red Cross Emergency App by visiting redcross.org/apps or texting alerts to help keep the user safe.
