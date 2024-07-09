Fort Pierce Building Department Temporarily Suspends Acceptance of Permit Applications During Transition to a New Web-Based Application Process

Fort Pierce - Tuesday July 9, 2024: The Fort Pierce Building Department is temporarily suspending acceptance of any permit applications starting tomorrow, Wednesday July 10th, through this Friday July 12th.

The suspension is necessary while a new online Enterprise Permitting & Licensing (EPL) platform is activated.

Acceptance of permit applications will resume Monday morning, July 15th, at 8 AM using the EPL system.

Such platforms are known as Citizen Self Service (CSS) web-based platforms. They include the following benefits.



Enhanced Accessibility: Citizens will be able to submit applications online from the comfort of their homes, reducing the need for in-person visits to the department office.

Real-Time Updates: Applicants will receive real-time updates on the status of their applications, making it easier to track progress and stay informed.

Improved User Experience: With an intuitive interface and user-friendly design, the platform will be easy to navigate for all users.

Starting Monday morning, July 15th, you will have to use the EPL system to file any permit application with the City of Fort Pierce.

You will be able to access that system at: cityoffortpierce.com/epl. A user guide will be available at that web site showing you how to file a permit application using the new system.

Again, that website and the new system will not be operational until 8 AM Monday, July 15th, not before.