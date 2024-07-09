VIDEO: Indian River County Sheriff Releases Video of Possible Suspect in Pointe West Attempted Abduction Cases

IRCSO

Indian River County - Tuesday July 9, 2024: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) has released a short 9-second video obtained from a home security camera that shows a person who maybe a suspect in the two attempted abduction cases that have been reported in the Pointe West neighborhood of Vero Beach over the past week.

The video posted below was recorded this past weekend in an area of Pointe West where a women reported that a man in a hoodie tried, but failed, to abduct her. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the person pictured here who was in the area around the time that the incident took place.

This was the second reported case which occurred just after midnight at 12:12 AM this past Sunday, July 7th. The first case was reported on the night of July 2nd, shortly after 10 PM.

In both cases each woman reported that a masked man approached and attempted to assault them. However, he ran off when they physically pushed him away and cried out for help.

If you recognize this subject or have any information related to this incident the Sheriff asks that you call Detective Daugherty at 772-978-6240.

You can remain anonymous by contacting the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477) or www.tcwatch.org. The Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers hotline has been experiencing technical issues. If you can't get through on the phone you can always submit your tip on their website at: www.tcwatch.org.