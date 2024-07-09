NWS Melbourne: Moderate Heat Risk Today for East-Central Florida, But Feel-Like Temperatures Will Still Range Between 101 and 107

East-Central Floridan - Tuesday July 9, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne expects temperatures across East-Central Florida to ease a bit today. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s for most locations, with heat index values ranging between 101 and 107.

The Heat Risk level has been lowered to Moderate for ALL of East-Central Florida.

However, it's expected to be only slightly cooler today than on Monday when the feel-like temperature was forecast to reach 112 degrees which prompted a Major Heat Risk advisory from the National Weather Service.

A "break" in this period of record breaking heat is not expected until later this week as more clouds move in and the number of showers and lightning storms increase.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK for EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s will combine with high humidity to produce heat index vales between 100-107 this afternoon. This level of heat can affect anyone without adequate precautions. It is recommended to take frequent breaks from the heat and to drink plenty of fluids.

Excessive heat is expected to return over the weekend with a Moderate to Major HeatRisk. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s will combine with high humidity to result in heat index values between 105-110 Saturday and Sunday.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Numerous to scattered showers and isolated to scattered lighting storms are forecast to develop this afternoon and early evening.

The main storm hazards with slow moving showers and storms will be locally heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and occasional to frequent lightning strikes.

Shower and lightning storm coverage will decrease Wednesday, but rise again on Thursday. Occasional to frequent lightning strikes and wind gusts of up to 40 mph. Heavy rainfall with minor flooding of low-lying areas and roadways will accompany the most organized activity.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IMPACT

A Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall exists for all of east central Florida.

Slow moving showers and lightning storms are forecast this afternoon which will be capable of producing 1 to 3 inches in 60 to 90 minutes with local amounts up to 4-plus inches.

As a result, the potential exists for minor flooding of low-lying areas and roadways. The greatest potential for flooding is expected along and east of the I-4 corridor, as well as towards the Space and Treasure Coasts this afternoon and evening.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Remember to swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

At least a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches into mid next week.