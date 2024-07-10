Fort Pierce: The Latest 'State of Our City' Video Series Features the Sunrise Theatre

Fort Pierce - Wednesday July 219, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce has announced the latest installment in the State of Our City Address digital video series.

This installment features the Sunrise Theatre, highlighting its rich history and upcoming events. Viewers can learn more about this cultural landmark and its significant role in Fort Pierce's vibrant arts scene. The video highlights the Sunrise Theatre's role in enhancing the cultural experience for both residents and visitors.

You can watch the latest video now at https://youtu.be/WyFAL_SqjIg?feature=shared.

The State of Our City Address digital series is available on the City of Fort Pierce’s YouTube channel, website, and social media channels, ensuring broad accessibility across various online platforms. Stay tuned for more videos delving into Fort Pierce's achievements, objectives, and future plans.

For more information, please visit the City of Fort Pierce’s website at www.cityoffortpierce.com