Indian River State College Recognizes Angelina Burbank With the Spring 2024 Military and Veterans Services Student Award

Fort Pierce - Wednesday July 10, 2024: Indian River State College (IRSC) has announced that Angelina Burbank has been named the Spring 2024 Military and Veterans Services (MVS) Student. She is being recognized with the MVS Student Spotlight award for her dedication to both her military service and her academic pursuits.

Angelina is currently pursuing an Associate in Science degree in the Pre-Dental Hygiene Health Science Track at IRSC. She just completed the program’s prerequisites, maintaining an impressive 3.8 cumulative GPA. “My passion to become a dental hygienist comes from wanting to help people in health care, specifically in the dental field," she said. "That's because it's satisfying to see how much happier and confident patients are when they have a brighter smile."

Prior to enrolling in the pre-dental program, she served in the Florida Army National Guard for three years as a Human Resource Specialist where she developed valuable leadership skills that have translated well into her academic and extracurricular activities at Indian River State College.

“The knowledge I gained in the National Guard empowered me to address, advise, and personally take care of fellow soldiers, ensuring their human resource needs were met,” she said. “My journey in the National Guard not only enabled me to learn and grow professionally and personally, but it also has given me the confidence to embrace my identity as an Hispanic woman of Panamanian and Bolivian decent, and to continue to be an inspiration to others.”

Angelina graduated from Fort Pierce Central High School in 2021, where she held leadership roles in JROTC. She went to basic combat training at Fort Jackson in 2021 and advanced individual training in 2022. In basic combat training, she was named an Honor Graduate. In her advanced individual training class, she made the Commandant’s Top 3 List. She is the third generation of her family, and the first woman, to enter the military.

Angelina's academic excellence is matched by her extensive involvement in IRSC campus organizations. She is an active member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) and the Health and Self Club. She is president of the Student Veterans of America (SVA), having previously held the positions of secretary and vice president. Burbank has also served as co-president of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Nu Iota chapter.

“PTK is very dedicated to the school, and it felt good to be a member of an organization where I could take part in both their fellowship and service,” she said.

Burbank's commitment to community service is evident through her participation in numerous events, such as fundraiser car washes, the American Red Cross Holiday for Heroes program, and the Out of Darkness Treasure Coast - American Foundation Suicide Prevention Walk. She also contributed to the Night to Shine event, among many others.

Reflecting on her Indian River State College experience, Burbank said, "One of the most memorable experiences at Indian River State College has been going on the Universal Studios trip, and helping out at the 2024 NJCAA Swimming Championships hosted at Indian River State College." She credits her military background for instilling the leadership qualities that have allowed her to mentor fellow students and create opportunities for community engagement.

When asked if she would recommend Indian River State College to other veterans, Burbank said "Yes! I absolutely would recommend Indian River State College to any veterans, whether they are retired or still in service." She praised the support provided by veteran advisors, particularly during her active duty orders, and commended the school's Accounts Receivable/Finance teams for their understanding of military education benefits.

Burbank also highlighted the flexibility and support of Indian River State College professors in accommodating her military duties. "The professors I have had during my time at Indian River State College have always been super understanding of my military duties and were able to work with me if I had to miss a period of time to fulfill my duties," she explained.

Angelina embodies the spirit of service and academic excellence that Indian River State College strives to foster in all its students.