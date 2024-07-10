NWS Melbourne: Heat Advisory in Effect Today for ALL of East-Central Florida

East-Central Florida - Wednesday July 10, 2024: It will be another hot and humid day today and the National Weather Service in Melbourne has again issued a Heat Advisory for ALL of all East-Central Florida.

High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 90s along the coast, and mid to upper 90s inland. However heat Index values, or the feel-like temperature, could rise as high as 110 degrees.

Scattered afternoon showers & storms may help relieve some of the heat.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM TODAY

WHAT: Heat index values up to 110 expected.

WHERE: Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Volusia, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Lake.

WHEN: From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. To reduce risk during outdoor work or activity, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Area residents and visitors who are planing to spend any time outdoors today are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on the health of relatives and neighbors.

Heat stroke is an emergency. Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location immediately and 9-1-1 should be called so that the person overcome by the heat can receive immediate medical attention.

THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for all of east central Florida. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s will combine with high humidity to produce heat index values between 105 to 110 this afternoon. This level of heat can affect anyone without adequate precautions. It is recommended to take frequent breaks from the heat and to drink plenty of fluids.

Excessive heat is expected over the weekend with a Moderate to Major HeatRisk Saturday and Moderate to Extreme HeatRisk Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s will combine with high humidity to result in heat index values between 105 to 110 through at least Saturday and Sunday.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered showers and isolated to scattered lighting storms are forecast to develop into this afternoon and evening. The main storm hazards with slow moving showers and storms will be locally heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph, and occasional to frequent lightning strikes.

Shower and lightning storm coverage will increase across east central Florida Thursday.

Conditions will be favorable for isolated lightning storms to produce water-spouts and land-spouts Thursday, as well as wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph, occasional to frequent lightning strikes, and locally heavy rainfall of up to 1 to 3 inches in a 60 to 90 minute time frames.

The potential will exist for minor flooding of low-lying areas and roadways, especially over areas that observe multiple rounds of showers and lightning storms.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Remember to swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

At least a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches into mid next week.