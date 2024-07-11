IRC Supervisor of Elections: Vote-By-Mail Primary Election Ballots Have Been Mailed Out

Indian River County - Thursday July 11, 2024: Indian River County voters who have requested Vote-By-Mail ballots should start watching their mailboxes. The Elections Office delivered 21,764 ballots to the post office for the 2024 Primary Election. Another 316 ballots were sent on July 5 to military and overseas voters.

“Mail ballots are only sent to voters who have a request on file with the Elections Office,” said Supervisor of Elections Leslie Rossway Swan. “The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is August 8 at 5 p.m.”

Voted ballots must be physically returned, not just postmarked, to the Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 20 in order to be counted. The United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their voted ballots one week before the due date.

To request a mail ballot, voters can call 772-226-4700 or visit: VoteIndianRiver.gov. A Florida driver license, Florida ID or the last four digits of a voter’s social security number are required when requesting a mail ballot.

Reminders for mail ballot voters:

· Don’t forget to sign the envelope before returning the ballot

· Including your phone number and/or email address on the certificate envelope is helpful in case you forget to sign the envelope or if your signature does not match your signature on your voter registration record

· If returning your ballot by U.S. mail, allow one week for delivery

· Secure Ballot Intake Stations (formerly known as drop boxes) are available at all early voting sites during voting hours to drop off your ballot in person

· Deliver your ballot to the Supervisor of Elections office during business hours

· Track your ballot at VoteIndianRiver.gov for information on when your ballot was mailed out from the Elections Office and when your voted ballot was received back at the Elections Office