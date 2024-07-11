NWS Melbourne: Temperatures Ease as Clouds and Showers Move Across East-Central Florida

East-Central Florida - Thursday July 11, 2024: Showers and thunderstorms are the threat today as temperatures ease back into the upper 80s and low 90s today.

Light showers in some areas of East-Central Florida are forecast this morning. They will increase in coverage this afternoon, with scattered storms possible as well.

Any storms that develop this afternoon may be capable of producing lightning strikes, gusty winds, and heavy downpours.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT

Excessive heat is expected over the weekend with a Moderate to Major HeatRisk Saturday and Moderate to Extreme HeatRisk Sunday.

Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s will combine with high humidity to result in heat index values between 105 to 110 through at least Saturday and Sunday.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms are forecast to develop this morning and once again into this afternoon and evening. The main storm hazards will be frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph, and locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches will be possible in a 60 to 90 minutes. The potential for minor flooding of low-lying areas and roadways, especially over areas that observe multiple rounds of showers and lightning storms, also exists today.

Shower and lightning storm coverage will remain elevated on Friday. Main storm hazards will be frequent lightning strikes, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, and locally heavy rainfall of up to 1 to 3 inches in a 60 to 90 minute time frame.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Remember to swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

At least a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches into mid next week.