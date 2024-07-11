PSLPD: Crash Causes Fire That Guts Transit Bus and Pick-Up; No Injuries

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Thursday July 11, 2024: A crash involving a Council on Aging Transit bus and a pick-up truck towing a trailer sparked an explosion that caused a fire which gutted both vehicles Wednesday morning.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is investigating the crash which occurred in the 2500 block of SE Floresta Drive.

According to a release from PSLPD, the Council on Aging transit bus traveling south and rear-ended a stationary landscape company pick-up truck and the enclosed trailer it was towing.

The collision caused an eventual explosion which fully engulfed the vehicles and the trailer involved. A wooden utility pole, a light pole, and an uninvolved boat that was parked in a yard were also damaged by the flames.