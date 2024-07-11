SLCSO: Body of 16-Year-Old Boy Recovered from the Belcher Canal in Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County - Thursday July 11, 2024: The body of a 16-year-old teen has been recovered from the Belcher Canal in Fort Pierce.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's office reports that the boy's body was pulled from the canal in the 1800 block of Old U.S. Highway 1, south of Taylor Creek Commons.

Sheriff Keith Pearson confirmed that the boy has been identified as16-year-old Anthony Paschal. "The circumstances surrounding this tragic event are still being investigated by detectives," said Sheriff Pearson in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Anthony’s family and all affected by this tragedy.”