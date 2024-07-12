NHC Lowers Development Chances to 'ZERO' for that Disturbance Off the Southeast U.S. Coast

Florida - Friday July 12, 2024: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) now gives that area of low pressure in the Atlantic off the southeast U.S. coast 'zero' chance of development into anything stronger, but it will bring periods of heavy rain to portions of the Carolinas. Florida will be relatively unaffected.

Off the South Carolina Coast

A broad area of low pressure located about a hundred miles off the coast of South Carolina continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Strong upper-level winds should limit any development of this system before it moves inland over South Carolina and North Carolina later today.

However, the disturbance could contribute to areas of heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding across coastal portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic through tonight.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...near 0 percent.