Jump Into Aquafit Classes at the Lakewood Park Pool in Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County - Sunday July 14, 2024: St. Lucie County’s Aquatics staff is diving into new Aquafit classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Lakewood Park Pool, starting Tuesday, July 16.

Designed for adults, Aquafit classes are low-impact workouts conducted in the shallow, zero-entry pool and are designed to improve muscle strength, joint stability, coordination and heart conditioning.

There are two sessions scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. The cost is $5 per class. The Aquatics staff is working to expand the program at other county pools in the near future.

Managed by St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department, the Lakewood Park Pool is located inside the Lakewood Park Regional Park at 5990 Emerson Ave. in Fort Pierce.

For more details about St. Lucie County Aquatics, visit: www.stlucieco.gov/aquatics or call 772-462-3772