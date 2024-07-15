Florida Department of Transportation Kicks Off Annual "Operation Southern Slow Down"

Florida - Monday July 15, 2024: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced the start of the annual 'Operation Southern Slow Down' enforcement effort.

This week-long crackdown on reckless drivers began today, Monday July 15th and will run through this Friday July 19th.

Operation Southern Slow Down 2024 is aimed at reducing the number of speed-related crashes and, ultimately, to bring the number of traffic fatalities down to zero.

Speeding is a significant factor in traffic fatalities across Florida, contributing to nearly 10% of these fatalities statewide between 2019 and 2023.

Demographic data reveals that young male drivers are particularly at risk, with 84% of speeding-involved fatalities involving male drivers, predominantly those aged 16-25. These statistics underscore the critical need for targeted enforcement and education campaigns like Operation Southern Slow Down to address dangerous driver behaviors like speeding and the tragic consequences they have on our roadways.

The campaign is being conducted in partnership with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). It is part of a broader effort involving Florida and 4 other Southeast states, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

“Operation Southern Slow Down represents our collective vision towards creating a safer, fatality-free future on our roadways – one that goes beyond our engineering countermeasures and addresses the driver behaviors, like speeding, that place all road users at risk,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “FDOT is proud to partner with Florida’s law enforcement agencies, as well as our neighboring states, to remind motorists that their actions have real, life-changing consequences and that we all play a role in creating a safer driving environment for everyone.”

"Operation Southern Slowdown is a focused, collaborative effort to enforce traffic laws and educate drivers on driving behaviors that lead to fatal crashes, striving to one day experience zero fatalities on our roadways," said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. "FHP is proud to work with our law enforcement and public safety partners across state lines to provide a safer driving environment for everyone."

Operation Southern Slow Down not only focuses on strict enforcement but also emphasizes the importance of public education in changing driver behavior. Educational efforts are crucial in raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and promoting safer driving habits. By informing the public about the risks associated with speeding and the benefits of adhering to speed limits, FDOT aims to foster a culture of safety on Florida’s roads. This dual approach of enforcement and education is designed to create lasting changes in driver behavior to reduce the number of speed-related crashes and save lives.

Tips for Safe Driving:

• Buckle up for every trip and ensure all passengers wear safety belts.

• Plan your route in advance on FL511.com and allow extra time for traffic during peak travel times.

• Remain alert and always drive with caution – put away all distractions, like cell phones, every time you get behind the wheel.

• Remember to reduce speed in construction and school zones to enhance road safety.

• Practice patience and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

• If you witness aggressive, contact local law enforcement by dialing *FHP (*347) or 911