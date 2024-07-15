Sebastian Police Charge Tina Batres With Hit-and-Run That Severely Injured 18-Year-Old Woman

Sebastian - Monday July 15, 2024: The Sebastian Police Department (SPD) Friday arrested 55-year-old Tina Batres with a hit-and-run that severely injured an 18-year-old woman.

According to a post on the Department's Facebook page, the woman was walking her dog when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

"The driver responsible, for this terrible act has been identified and arrested," states the post. "Tina Batres was arrested (Friday) for hitting this young (woman) and leaving her on the roadway with serious injuries."

Batres was booked into the Indian River County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The Sebastian Police Department credits the "relentless efforts" of their detectives and road officers, and thanked members of the public and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol for their help and cooperation in solving the case.