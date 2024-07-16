Groundbreaking Wednesday for the Construction of Tradition Regional Park

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday July 16, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie and Mattamy Homes are breaking ground on the City’s first regional park, expanding recreational opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities.

The groundbreaking for Tradition Regional Park will be held Wednesday, July 17 at 9 AM at 13120 SW Tradition Parkway.

Tradition Regional Park is a public/private partnership between the City of Port St. Lucie and Mattamy Homes. Built on 124 acres, it is one of two regional parks planned in Port St. Lucie with the second, Torino Regional Park, currently in the design phase.

"As we strive for continuous improvement across the City, we have worked closely with many stakeholders to design a unique park that meets the needs of the residents in our growing City," said Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin. "The groundbreaking of the City’s first regional park, Tradition Regional Park, marks an exciting new chapter in our community's development, providing more opportunities for residents to live healthy, active lifestyles. From baseball and softball to multipurpose sports fields and a cutting-edge USA BMX Adaptive All-Wheel Park, Port St. Lucie continues to stand as the Heart of the Treasure Coast."

Phase I construction of Tradition Regional Park, will feature a wide range of recreation options, including:

· USA BMX Adaptive All-Wheel Park: A state-of-the-art BMX track will accommodate a variety of wheeled activities, including BMX riders, skateboarding, inline skating and a kids’ zone where toddlers can learn in a safe area to ride a bike and learn various traffic safety rules.

· Multipurpose fields: A lighted field will be available for soccer, football and other activities. Three unlighted multipurpose fields will also be available.

· Baseball/softball fields: The park will include four lighted fields for baseball and softball.

"We've dedicated ourselves to shaping Tradition in the City of Port St. Lucie into a dynamic community that meets the residents' evolving needs," said Dan Grosswald, Mattamy’s Southeast Florida Division President. "The park represents a wonderful partnership with the city to create a landmark addition, offering top-tier sports fields and amenities. This green space enhances our commitment to promoting a vibrant, active lifestyle and enriches our sports programming for the entire area."

The park will be located on the western portion of Tradition Parkway, near Tradition Preparatory High School and Renaissance Charter School. The initial phase of the park is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025. The public park promises to become a top-tier destination for Port St. Lucie residents, catering to families, sports enthusiasts and recreation seekers.