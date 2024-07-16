IRC Supervisor of Elections - Voter Registration Deadline Approaching for August 20 Primary Election

Indian River County - Tuesday July 16, 2024: The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections reminds voters that Monday, July 22 is the deadline to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the August 20 Primary Election. All new voter registration and party changes received after the July 22 deadline will be processed for future elections.

Florida is a closed primary state. Voters must be registered with the Democratic Party or Republican Party in order to vote in their respective party’s Primary Election contest. All voters, regardless of party affiliation or no party affiliation, are eligible to vote for nonpartisan races and issues. Voters who are already registered to vote in Florida do not need to re-register.

To register to vote or change your party affiliation online, go to RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. For voters who choose to submit a paper registration application, the Supervisor of Elections located at 4375 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To review your voter registration status, visit VoteIndianRiver.gov and click “I Want To…” and next select “Check My Voter Registration Status.” Voters may also verify their address of record, party affiliation, polling location, and voting districts. Voters can even view a photo of their Election Day polling site and driving directions furnished by Google Maps.

Registered voters who need to update their name and/or address are encouraged to make these updates prior to Election Day to avoid any delays at the polls.

Changes to your residential or mailing address within the State of Florida can be made by any of the following ways:

· Online: RegisterToVoteFlorida.Gov

· By phone: 772-226-4700

· Email: Info@VoteIndianRiver.gov

· Voter Registration Application (paper)

· Signed Written Notice

If you are submitting an address change (online, by phone, or electronic means), you must provide your date of birth and either your Florida Driver License number, Florida ID Card number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number, whichever may be verified in the supervisor’s records.

To update your name (name changes by marriage or other legal process):

· Submit a Florida Voter Registration Application online or a paper application

To change your party affiliation:

· Submit a Florida Voter Registration Application either online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.Gov or a paper application to the Supervisor of Elections office

To update your signature or identifying mark:

· Submit a Florida Voter Registration Application and return by mail or in person to the Supervisor of Elections office